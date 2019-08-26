Police investigating a deadly crash in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police Department (NPPD) is currently investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Friday night.
Police say that around 11:00 p.m. they found an unconscious male on the 2700 block of Grandview Drive.
He was later identified as 49-year-old James Reese.
Police determined that Reese struck a legally parked vehicle while riding a motorized scooter and suffered critical injuries.
He was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and on Monday Reese passed away due to injuries.
