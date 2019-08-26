Police investigating a deadly crash in North Port

By ABC7 Staff | August 26, 2019 at 5:40 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 5:43 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police Department (NPPD) is currently investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Friday night.

Police say that around 11:00 p.m. they found an unconscious male on the 2700 block of Grandview Drive.

He was later identified as 49-year-old James Reese.

Police determined that Reese struck a legally parked vehicle while riding a motorized scooter and suffered critical injuries.

He was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and on Monday Reese passed away due to injuries.

