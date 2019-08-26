Parents should be cautious and aware of apps that could target children

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents and other adults are being issued numerous warnings about apps that could target their children and place them in danger.
Along with school police, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is also taking initiative to keeping students safe online.
Deputies are stressing just how important it is to know what apps your children are using.
Here’s a list of 15 smart phone applications that could put children at risk of being targeted by predators.
Some of the apps listed include: Snapchat, Tiktok, and several dating sites.
However, it also features an app that may seem completely innocent, a calculator.
This is not just a regular calculator. It allows someone to put in a password and access a secret folder for photos and video.
Parents when in doubt look for a percentage sign next to the app name or a plus sign. That’s an easy giveaway that it’s a secret app.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.