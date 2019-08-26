New proposal for Murphy Oaks development

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Later this week, the Venice City Council is expected to consider a new proposal plan for the ‘Murphy Oaks’ development.
The proposal is for a new gated community along Auburn Road near Fox Lea Farm.
The city council rejected the proposal earlier this year.
Fox Lea Farm and the sawgrass community say it’s not a good fit for the location.
A horse farm sits nearby where loud horse shows take place and there’s concerns that would be too loud for new residents.
Now, changes have been made to that initial proposal to include a better noise barrier between the new homes and the farm.
