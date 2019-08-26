Money saving Monday: Preventing credit card debt

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A new study shows more than half of Americans who have a credit card say they have debt.
Not paying a credit card statement on time is one way some people get into credit card debt. A way to fix that is to put your credit card on auto-pay. A person can choose how much their card will pay through auto-pay, whether it be the minimum payment amount or the full statement.
Financial Advisor, Corey Schaul, recommends people pay their credit card bill in full every month if they can. Paying it in full will help people avoid interest.
Although it may be hard for some people, Schaul said a person should try not to charge their credit card for more money than they actually have in the bank.
"Sometimes it's challenging, things are getting more expensive every year. But, it's really important to try and live within your means and if you can to be saving and build up an emergency fund so that if you do have funds available to cover a one-off expense that might come up that you would normally use with a credit card," Schaul said.
People should also understand their credit card company’s terms and conditions to see when interest will be applied and when they will be charged a fee.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.