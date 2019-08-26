First Alert Weather: Morning rains return to the Suncoast and we closely watch the tropics.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have active weather to start the new work week on the Suncoast. A trough of low pressure is sagging into north Florida and helping hold a high pressure ridge to our south. With the high to our south our winds have shifted to the southwest. This is bringing us a new weather pattern this week that features morning showers near the coast. This pattern can cause disruptions for some students at school bus stops near the coast in the early morning hours. As we move into the afternoon the focus for the showers begins to shift into inland locations. Mid week the pattern remains the same, however the number of storms may be a bit lower.