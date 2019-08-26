Deputies searching for suspect in Long John Silver’s and KFC armed robbery incident in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a suspect who committed an armed robbery at a Long John Silver’s/ KFC store in Bradenton on State Road 64 East on Sunday evening.
Deputies say that at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, employees at the store when an unknown black male entered through an unlocked side door and made his way behind the counter.
He is described to be six feet tall, weighing 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black beanie, black shorts, and a black long sleeve t-shirt.
Reports say that he then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot into the wall next to a female employee.
Deputies say that he then said "give me all your money: and demanded that the two employees open the store safe and that he pushed the female employee into the back office where the safe was located.
However, the safe was on a timer and could not be opened and the suspect walked away from the store in a westbound direction through the same door he had entered.
He left without taking any money or other items from the store.
Anyone with any information on this case should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
