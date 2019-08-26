Deputies arrest convicted felon for armed burglary and assault in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old convicted felon was taken into custody by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on armed burglary and assault charges after he broke into a local business.
Deputies responded to a business on the 3900 block of North Washington Boulevard in Sarasota around 11:15 a.m. after receiving a report of a man found inside the building.
Deputies spoke with an employee at the business who told them he went inside to get a tool and saw a bicycle in the middle of the parking lot and movement from the office. When he entered the office, he saw David Willerer standing behind the desk and holding two firearms encased within holsters.
A Sheriff’s report states, the employee claims Willerer had taken a gun out of the holster and said to him that he had not taken anything and to just let him leave. The employee feared that he would be shot and he told Willerer he would let him go if he put the gun down. Willerer put the gun back in the holster and put both of them back on the desk in the office and walked towards the front of the building. From there, the employee distracted Willerer with conversation until law enforcement arrived and arrested him.
According to Deputies, In a post Miranda interview, Willerer confessed to burglarizing the business. He also admitted finding guns under a desk and moving them to the top of the desk. He remains in the Sarasota County Jail.
In a separate case, Willerer was convicted of a felony on March 4, and sentenced to 24 months probation.
