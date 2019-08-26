Deputies arrest convicted felon for armed burglary and assault in Sarasota

A Sheriff’s report states, the employee claims Willerer had taken a gun out of the holster and said to him that he had not taken anything and to just let him leave. The employee feared that he would be shot and he told Willerer he would let him go if he put the gun down. Willerer put the gun back in the holster and put both of them back on the desk in the office and walked towards the front of the building. From there, the employee distracted Willerer with conversation until law enforcement arrived and arrested him.