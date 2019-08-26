Blu Island Bistro: Chef Alan’s Whiskey Bacon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Chef Alan’s Whiskey Bacon
This is one of two bacon options we offer in the restaurant-we offer a traditional bacon and this amazing thick-slab pork belly bacon with a whiskey glaze. We offer as a side with the whiskey glaze, on a BLT and also to top traditional eggs benedict.
Ingredients:
1 Slab Boar's Head steakhouse bacon or slab bacon of choice
1/2 lb. light brown sugar
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
Cup of Whiskey of choice
Score the top of the bacon (fat side.) Place in roasting pan scored side up, pour whiskey over top, syrup and cover with brown sugar, drizzle with honey. Cover with foil, roast in oven at 350 degrees for 2.5 hours. Uncover, roast another 30-40 minutes until the top is golden brown.
Remove from oven, take the bacon out of the roasting pan and place on a tray. Take remaining liquid in roasting pan and put into a pyrex glass container, let sit for 10 minutes and let fat rise to top.
Skim off fat off of liquid and use reserved liquid as a sauce for your bacon. Refrigerate bacon over night to firm up.
Once bacon is firm, slice to desired thickness. On a grill or cast iron skillet, sear off bacon on both sides until charred, plate and pour glaze over top.
