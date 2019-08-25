21-year-old man seriously injured Saturday in motorcycle crash

21-year-old man seriously injured Saturday in motorcycle crash
By ABC7 Staff | August 25, 2019 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated August 25 at 11:01 AM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Saturday in Bradenton.

Jerad Lee was traveling southbound on a dirt road located west of 46th Street Ct. East while riding on a 2016 Suzuki 125L motorcycle.

While traveling, reports say Lee struck a drain pipe that was surrounded by tall grass.

As a result, he was thrown off of the motorcycle and sustained injuries.

According to FHP, this was not an alcohol related crash, but Lee was not wearing a helmet.

He was transported to Blake Medical Center where he remains.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.