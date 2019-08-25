New College of Florida students discuss solving homelessness in poverty simulation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College of Florida held a poverty simulation on Saturday to teach students how to address homelessness.
It was the first part of a four week lesson that requires them to walk in the shoes of people with low income.
When they checked in, they got random name tags with identifiers such as “person of color” and “disabled body”.
Over the four weeks, they’ll have 15-minute sessions with only that identity and learn what it’s like to have to survive with what they have.
They also discussed ways to solve the issue of homelessness.
