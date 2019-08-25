Longshot bid for special session on guns falls short

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - There will not be a special session on on guns in Tallahassee despite Democrats’ calls to immediately address an epidemic of gun violence.
Democrats needed support from at least 60 percent of each legislative chamber to convene for a special session.
The Secretary of State’s office released the tally on Saturday, showing 56 of the 120 House members voted against reconvening.
At least 16 of the state’s 40 senators did too.
Republican leaders believe the issue should be handled during committee hearings in the fall and the regular session next year.
