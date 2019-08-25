HOT HERE WITH TROPICS GETTING BUSY

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The system which has been hanging around, off the east coast of Florida over the past few days will not be a problem for Florida as it moves by the Carolinas this evening.
This low is acting like a vacuum and taking wet weather along with it. This is about to change as the departing low will result in a pattern shift with winds coming out of the southwest by tomorrow.
Winds will gradually veer to the west and then northwest by Thursday as high pressure builds to our south and slides west into the Central Gulf.
As a result, we can expect a few showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours and throughout the day through Wednesday.
Thursday through Friday our rain chances should increase as a result of a low moving over the Central Gulf Coast states now, and eventually moving over to the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Of course, all eyes will also be on Tropical Storm Dorian and what survives, if anything, as it exits the northern Caribbean. Otherwise, temperatures will be near average for this time of year over the next 7 days.
