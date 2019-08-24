Venice couple charged after 2-month-old infant found to have severe injuries

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice couple are charged with child neglect after their two-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with a broken leg, a bruised arm and brain trauma.
On August 20, the infant was brought to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg after bruising was found during a routine medical checkup. The severe injuries she had suffered were discovered there and doctors determined they were likely the result of physical abuse.
In a police report, detectives noted during the medical examination, doctors found "a textbook high force grad injury to her arm and bruising to the buttock." They also note that a pediatric physician who specializes in child abuse found "additional medical evidence of abusive head trauma indicative of shaken baby syndrome."
Detectives spoke with the infant's parents, 24-year-old Carly Bryan and 26-year-old Eric Miller, and say that neither could explain how the infant's injuries occurred.
Both were arrested and charged with child neglect. They remain in custody at the Sarasota County Jail on $25,000 bond.
The infant has been removed from the home while the investigation continues.
