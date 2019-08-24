Tropical system to bring a few showers and thunderstorms over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropics are really heating up as we monitor an area of low pressure near SE Florida. This system is expected to move over S. Florida and along the E. coast of Florida on Saturday and then emerge into the Atlantic on Sunday. Most of the rainfall with this system will be on the east coast of Florida however we will still see a few bands of showers developing in the afternoon and evening rotating through the Suncoast later in the day.