Town of Longboat Key receives grant for sea level rise plan

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - While many have concerns over sea level rise, others are still learning more about it.
“This is the first I heard of that,” said George Dupree.
That’s why the Town Longboat Key is trying to work on preventable measures.
“We started an effort to analyze as a barrier island potential changes, tide changes but to realize the town has been working on resiliency for a long time.,” said Public Works Director Isaac Brownman.
The town was funded $45,443 on a matching grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to study its infrastructure.
“The grant funds cover is data collection for all of our storm water infrastructure, the elevations of pipes, the elevations of structures and look into what the tide levels are doing,” said Brownman.
The town is still working on fully funding phase two on its sea level rise plan, but they’ll be working with consultants to conduct this study.
“There’s parts of Longboat Key that we know are quite low and are already impacted by what we call king tides…bring much higher tides than normal. Some of those back up to the lower streets at the north end of the island and we’re looking for ways to mitigate that,” he said.
Some residents are glad this is going on, because they want to see the island continue to improve in the future.
“It’s beautiful here, the people are friendly, it’s the kind of area you want to retire and want to live,” said Dupree.
