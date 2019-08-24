One dead in fatal crash on Fruitville at McIntosh Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A traffic crash that occurred on Friday evening on Fruitville and McIntosh in Sarasota has turned has turned fatal after police have confirmed the death of at least one person.
Our crews on scene moments just after it happened around 8:30 p.m. tonight. Traffic was backed up in the area for several hours. One lane of Fruitville is still blocked off.
A 2006 GMC pick-up truck and a 1994 silver Toyota were involved in the accident.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital for a possible heart attack, where they died.
Detectives are still trying to find out if the heart attack was a result of the crash or the cause.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.