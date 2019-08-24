The Latest: Jury deliberating over parking lot shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting over a parking spot in Florida (all times local):
9:15 p.m.
Jurors deliberated late into the night as they decided the fate of a white Florida man charged with fatally shooting an unarmed black man after being shoved during a parking lot altercation.
The six-member panel remained in the Clearwater courthouse past 9 p.m. Friday as they debated whether Michael Drejka is guilty of manslaughter for the July 2018 death of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton.
Prosecutors say Drejka provoked the confrontation by arguing with McGlockton's girlfriend because she was parked in a handicapped-accessible parking spot and had no reason to fire because McGlockton was backing away.
Drejka’s attorneys say McGlockton provoked the shooting by pushing their client to the ground, making him fear he was about to be severely injured or killed.
