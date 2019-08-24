First Alert Weather - Tropical Storm Dorian Has Formed

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropics are very active right now.
Tropical storm Dorian has gathered enough strength to finally reach tropical storm status and is moving to the west at 12 miles per hour.
The current path takes it through the Antilles reaching the Dominican Republic by Thursday afternoon as a category one hurricane with sustained winds at 80 miles per hour.
It’s still too early to tell if this storm will reach the Suncoast. As for the local forecast, Sunday is mainly sunny with a high of 91 but will feel closer to 104 degrees with the heat index.
There’s a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.
For the rest of the week, highs will be in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies with 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
