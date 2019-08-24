Detectives say child porn found during search of man’s cellphone

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After getting a search warrant for a 61-year-old man’s cellphone, detectives say they located child porn.
James Clemmer of Venice was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of possession of child porn.
Detectives say they received information that Clemmer had child porn on his electronic devices and obtained a warrant to search them. A search uncovered two images of child porn sent through text message, according to the sheriff's office, who says Clemmer admitted receiving the images.
Clemmer is being held in the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
