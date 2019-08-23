Tropical system off of SE Florida has a good chance of becoming next storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An area of disturbed weather near the northern Bahamas is getting better organized and has a 50% chance of developing into the next tropical cyclone over the next 5 days.
It is moving toward the NW or SE Florida at 5-10 mph and is expected to make a turn to the north on Saturday. From there it looks to ride the Gulf stream up toward the Carolina’s early next week.
One thing it will do is increase our chances for scattered storms mainly in the afternoon on Friday and into Friday night. We can expect to see mostly sunny skies on Friday morning and then increasing cloudiness Friday afternoon with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 90 with a heat index near 104 by 1 p.m.
Saturday should be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy at times with a 50% chance for scattered storms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs again near 90.
Sunday look for more of the same however if the system develops it could take a lot of moisture with it and leave us with fewer storms however we will still see scattered storms mainly in the latter half of the day.
Monday things change again with a W to SW wind returning. This means the timing of the storms will change once again with storms rolling in from the Gulf during the morning hours.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.