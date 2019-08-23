Students walk out to protest how district is running former charter school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students, parents and others in the Palmetto community say they are fed up with how Lincoln Memorial Academy is being run.
The school district took over the charter school after former Principal, Eddie Hundley, resigned.
This happened while the school was in a $700,000 deficit and not able to pay its bills.
This U.S. Department of Education is currently investigating.
Students and parents say they aren’t happy with the changes and to protest students walked out of class this morning.
“We’re infuriated that they overlooked the community, no community involvement and they made all these changes in our school,” “They did not consult with the parents neither did they consult with us as the community.”
In a statement by the school district on Friday afternoon the District’s General Counsel stated in part “While the School District of Manatee County respects our students’ First Amendment Right of Freedom of Expression, as outlined on page two of our Code of Student Conduct, the events that transpired at Lincoln Memorial Academy today were initiated, instigated and encouraged by adults inside and outside of the school for political reasons.”
Back on August 13th, the school district addressed teachers being replaced by unqualified teachers, we were told no teachers were fired and that the accusations were baseless.
