Semi trailer burns up on I-75 overnight

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Early Friday morning, a semi trailer burned up on the I-75 South in Sarsota County.
Officers were patrolling around 4:30am when they heard a loud explosion from the I-75 at Laurel Road. Officers arrived on scene quickly and called for the fire department while shutting down traffic.
Fire crews arrived and were able to extinguish the trailer, saving the semi itself, much to the relief of the driver who was uninjured in the incident.
Troopers say the driver had pulled over on I-75 South after suffering equipment failure on the trailer, but it remains unclear exactly what sparked the blaze.
