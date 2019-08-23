Save Our Y rally with members and staff focuses on the Sarasota Y’s future

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very festive atmosphere at tonight’s Save Our Y rally. The large crowd happy that both of their YMCA’s are going to be saved.
“Oh man we’re so excited, we get to come back here, we don’t want to go anywhere else,” said Chris Ruthven, a member with The Sarasota Y.
The new Sarasota Y board and it’s new interim president Jim Purdy answering questions about the Y’s future. The Save Our Y organization, Dreamers Academy and Project Stoked coming to save the financially struggling organization. This Y on South Euclid Avenue and the one in Potter Park had been scheduled to close on September 13th.
“We have to be very close on the purse strings for a pretty extended period of time," said Charlie Campbell, Chair of The Sarasota Y. "And we have to look at this in terms of having a good solid budget that we can work with it.”
The exact financial aspect of the situation has yet to be disclosed, but new board members say it’s going to take a lot of work to get the Y’s back financially and better than ever. There are plans to improve the equipment and fix up the facilities.
“I am thrilled beyond belief, I’m so happy," said Karen White, a member with The Sarasota Y. "This is the best gym in Sarasota for me and I’ve made so many friends here.”
One of the big reasons why the Y’s are able to be rescued is the Save Our Y group. They’ve raised over $650,000 in pledges in a matter of days. Their goal is one million dollars.
“I’m so excited, I love this, the people and this community has been so responsive,” said Campbell.
For the latest information on what’s happening at the Sarasota Y’ you can log onto saveoury.org.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.