North Port Man Who Survived Hang Gliding Scare Heading Back For Another Try

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Almost a year ago, we showed you a viral video of a Suncoast man who nearly plummeted to his death after a hang gliding experience went horribly wrong. However now, there’s a new twist to the ride. Chris Gursky is heading back to Switzerland next month to do it again hoping to have a better memory of it.
“I immediately sank straight down. I was trying to figure out what we going on for a few seconds, and then I realized the only thing holding me up were my hands," Gursky tells us as he remembers those first few seconds of the hang gliding.
What was supposed to be an experience of a lifetime. - turned into terror in the blink of eye. If you look closely at the GoPro footage, before Gursky and his instructor ran off the cliff, Gursky’s harness was not attached to the glider. However, it wasn’t until they took off that they noticed there was a major problem.
“I looked down, and I was way above the trees and the farmhouses and stuff. I kind of envisioned myself falling through the air, and I just said to myself that that wasn’t going to happen, so I held on. I held on with everything I had,” Gursky explained.
For two minutes and 14 seconds, Gurksy grabbed on for his life – knowing that letting go was not a choice. Luckily, they managed to get closer to the ground and Gursky let go. He broke his wrist and tore a tendon in his shoulder, but survived. He says it’s because of that, he wants to have a different outlook on this.
“I rather take the high road and stay on a positive note, and not try to destroy people by pointing the finger at them. There’s too much of that in this world today,” Gursky explained.
Instead, he’s going to try it again. Gursky says going back to Switzerland and getting back on the hand glide is the only way he can get passed the scary flight.
“People think I’m crazy for doing this, but I don’t think it’s a crazy thing. It’s something I feel like I need to do," Gursky expressed, "I have to do. My wife keeps telling me I don’t have to do this, but I tell her I want to. I still want to experience hand gliding.”
Gursky and his wife are looking forward to actually enjoying their trip in Switzerland at the end of September – going hand gliding in Interlaken, once again, on September 25th.
