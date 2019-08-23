Man on three-wheeled bike seriously injured after being hit by sanitation truck in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Venice man was seriously injured Friday morning after being hit by a sanitation truck while on a three-wheeled bicycle.
Troopers say 56-year-old Timothy Paszko was riding eastbound on Center Road in the left turn lane, west of the U.S. 41 Bypass, when he was hit by a sanitation truck driven by 28-year-old Tracy Nabergall of Venice.
Troopers say Nabergall did not see Paszko, who was thrown from his bike and seriously injured.
Paszko was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated.
Nabergall has been charged with careless driving.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.