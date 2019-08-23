First Alert Weather: Rain chances are going up as we watch the tropics.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are several elements of the forecast that will be carefully watched over the next few days. The first is an area of disturbed weather just off the south Florida Atlantic coast. The National Hurricane Center is watching the area and gives it a 60% chances for developing over a 5 day period. The forecast is for the system to stay just off the Atlantic coast or just inland of the Atlantic coast as it lifts northward. Once it moves into the north Florida Atlantic waters the system is forecast by most computer models to form into a tropical depression or storm and move into the open waters of the Atlantic. We could get a little extra rain with the system this weekend as it lifts north but most of the heavy rain stays in the Atlantic. We will be fine tuning the weekend forecast.