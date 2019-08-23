Driver runs off after crash, leaves vehicle with bullet holes in it behind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a vehicle ran off the road, deputies say the driver ran away, leaving his vehicle with three bullet holes in it behind.
It happened Friday around 11:30am in the 301 northbound lanes, just south of University. Deputies say a witness told them the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a ditch. The driver, a black man, got out and ran off on foot heading west on 301.
Deputies came to the scene but could not locate the driver. They say his vehicle had three bullet holes in it.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 941-861-4260 or the Criminal Investigations Unit at 941-861-4260. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 941-366-8477.
The sheriff’s office did not release a description of the vehicle or the driver.
