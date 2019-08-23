VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Good news for fishermen! The City of Venice fishing pier has re-opened to the public.
Work on the pier started in May, when it was demolished from the end to the bait shop. Then in early June, the pier was closed completely while it was being reconstructed.
The pier’s deck was removed and replaced. The pole lighting fixtures were taken down and replaced with lights under a new railing material. New fish cleaning stations, benches and trash bins were also added. The city says more benches are on order and will be installed in the future.
The bait shop on the pier is currently being retrofitted and should re-open in about a month. In the meantime, bait is available at the retail center near Fins at Sharky's.
The pier is open 24/7 and is free. No fishing license is required, although a no-cost, annual, shore-based permit is required for shark fishing. Before getting a permit, you’ll need to complete this educational course.
