WATCH: Armed man tries to rob Sarasota business

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Sarasota are looking for an armed man wearing a tan camouflage NRA hat who tried to rob a business on North Washington Boulevard.
Monday around 7:40pm, the man walked into the business on the 1600 block of North Washington, walks up to the counter and sets down a bag, demanding money from the cashier. The cashier spoke to another employee and the man grabbed the bag and left without any cash.
Police did not say what the cashier said or why they believe the man immediately left afterwards.
If you recognize the suspect, call detectives at 941-364-7309 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com .
