Tropics getting active right on cue as we enter the most active part of season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical disturbance E. of the N. Bahamas will move closer to Florida on Thursday. This system will bring some slightly drier air our way on Thursday out ahead of this tropical wave.
So for Thursday expect generally sunny skies throughout much of the day with only a few isolated storms late in the afternoon and evening. The high on Thursday will be in the upper 80′s near the beach and low 90′s inland. The heat index will be around 105 during the early afternoon.
By Friday the area of low pressure gets closer to SE Florida and abundant moisture will move into the Suncoast. With this increased moisture and a less stable atmosphere we can expect a better chance for more scattered storms in the afternoon and evening on Friday. Some of the storms could produce some heavy rain at times.
We will see partly cloudy skies on Friday with a 50% chance for those late afternoon and early evening storms. The high on Friday near 90.
Saturday we can expect partly cloudy conditions once again with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms some of which could be heavy at times.
Sunday there will be enough moisture left over and an unstable atmosphere we could see more scattered storms through the day, otherwise partly cloudy skies are expected.
Chantal in the N. Atlantic is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression on Thursday and eventually fall apart to a remnant low by the weekend.
There is another area of disturbed weather in the SW Gulf of Mexico this looks like it will track toward Texas next week and could become a problem.
Make sure you are prepared with whatever comes our way. Go over you plan with your family and check you hurricane supply kit.
