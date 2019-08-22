Second Chance, Last Opportunity aims to empower Sarasota’s at-risk community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Second Chance, Last Opportunity. It’s a non-profit organization in Newtown with a mission to empower people in crisis.
The founder, Dr. April Glasco, said it addresses the dire need in a community that continually struggles with crime, drugs, domestic violence and unemployment.
“I was just so tired. I was so tired," agreed Tina Peterman.
She had been selling and doing drugs since she graduated high school, but when Peterman went to prison, she decided enough was enough.
“I’m 55 years old now, so it’s been a long haul, but when I met her, it’s like she cared,” Peterman said.
Dr. April Glasco was the first person who listened to Tina’s cries for help.
“I got my first apartment that I’ve ever had," said Peterman. "All my responsibilities started. With the help of her, I learned how to pay my rent, I just learned how to be .. [I’m] trying to be a modern citizen.”
She’s come a long way, but there’s still a journey ahead of her.
“You can’t get too comfortable with your life because you can fall backwards, but like I said, April’s there for me through this,” she said.
April says it’s because she knows the feeling of being broken.
“I was a broken woman at one time," said Dr. April Glasco. "Many, many, years ago. Today, I know who I am.”
Now she uses her heart to help and her voice to heal.
“Music is healing, music is uplifting, music brings a person to realize that, “I have a choice,” said Glasco. "So it heals that person within, to find themselves, [and] that they are more strong than they can ever imagine. They don’t have to stay in that place.”
Second Chance Last Opportunity held a fundraiser over the weekend to raise money for their several programs that help at-risk teens and low income and homeless families.
In an area of Sarasota known for its crime and transgression, April said it’s crucial they teach clients how to manage life, parent, progress and heal from abuse.
“Anything that kept them from rising up, that has kept them down for so long," she explained. "So we want them to know that they are more than what they say they are and what someone has tried to keep them that way.”
