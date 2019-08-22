Sarasota man convicted of sexual battery on victim under the age of 12

William Karaein will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and giving obscene material to a minor. (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him Wednesday of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and giving obscene material to a minor.

William Karaein, 39, was arrested in February 2019 after the victim told a child protection agent that he had forced her to perform oral sex and showed her images of genitals on his cellphone. The victim said both happened many times.

Prosecutors say the victim’s courage in testifying and the accurate descriptions she provided, as well as evidence on Karaein’s phone, led to his conviction.

