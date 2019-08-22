Large police presence at Palmetto High School after possible threat

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities in Manatee County are investigating a possible threat at Palmetto High School.
The district tells ABC7 that they received messages through the Fortify Florida app about a possible threat. The app was launched after the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland as a way to report threats.
The district says there is a larger police presence at the school as the incident is being investigated.
Officials say the school is not on lockdown and at this time no arrests have been made.
