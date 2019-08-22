Jury convicts man of murder in a Lakewood Ranch park

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It took a Manatee County jury less than an hour to convict Alan Baily of trying to rob and killing 23-year-old Alexander Cherp.
In February 2017, Cherp was found shot outside his vehicle in Greenbrook Park in Lakewood Ranch. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Detectives say Baily and another man, Jose Hernandez, had met Cherp in the park to smoke marijuana. Instead, Baily and Hernandez tried to rob and then murdered Cherp.
Baily was convicted of attempted robbery and first degree murder Wednesday afternoon. He could face life in prison when he's sentenced at a later date.
Hernandez took a deal, pleading no contest to attempted robbery and second degree murder, and was sentenced to 43 years behind bars.
