Gluten-Free Pancakes, Strawberry and Pistachio

Gluten-Free Pancakes From Lovely Square Sarasota
By ABC7 Staff | August 22, 2019 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 1:54 PM

Makes enough for 4 people

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups of milk
  • 1 1/2 cup of milk
  • 1/4 cups of butter
  • 2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract
  • 4 larges eggs
  • 2 tablespoons of baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • 4 cups of Gluten-free flour
  • 40 strawberries
  • 1 cup of peeled pistachio
  • 2 cups of heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons of raw sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of coconut oil
  • 1 cup of strawberry coulis
  • 1 lime

Directions:

  1. Combine together in the same order: Milk, eggs, vanilla extract, salt, baking powder and sugar. Mix all the ingredients with a immersion blender. Add the gluten free our and butter, mix again.
  2. Heat a nonstick pan, wipe over with a little butter to lightly grease pan. Pour 4oz of batter onto the pan and spread out gently into a round shape with the back of your ladle.
  3. When the underside is golden and bubbles begin to appear on the surface, flip with a spatula and cook until golden. Repeat with remaining batter.
  4. Cut in four all the strawberries. Melt 2 teaspoons of coconut oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add strawberries and cook, stirring occasionally until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Add lime zest and pistachios, continue to cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in orange zest.
  5. Beat the heavy cream and sugar with a immersion blender until soft peaks form.
  6. Stack your pancakes, put the sauteed strawberries on top, the whipped cream and strawberry coulis.

