Gluten-Free Pancakes, Strawberry and Pistachio

Makes enough for 4 people
Ingredients:
- 3 cups of milk
- 1 1/2 cup of milk
- 1/4 cups of butter
- 2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract
- 4 larges eggs
- 2 tablespoons of baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- 4 cups of Gluten-free flour
- 40 strawberries
- 1 cup of peeled pistachio
- 2 cups of heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons of raw sugar
- 2 tablespoons of coconut oil
- 1 cup of strawberry coulis
- 1 lime
Directions:
- Combine together in the same order: Milk, eggs, vanilla extract, salt, baking powder and sugar. Mix all the ingredients with a immersion blender. Add the gluten free our and butter, mix again.
- Heat a nonstick pan, wipe over with a little butter to lightly grease pan. Pour 4oz of batter onto the pan and spread out gently into a round shape with the back of your ladle.
- When the underside is golden and bubbles begin to appear on the surface, flip with a spatula and cook until golden. Repeat with remaining batter.
- Cut in four all the strawberries. Melt 2 teaspoons of coconut oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add strawberries and cook, stirring occasionally until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Add lime zest and pistachios, continue to cook 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in orange zest.
- Beat the heavy cream and sugar with a immersion blender until soft peaks form.
- Stack your pancakes, put the sauteed strawberries on top, the whipped cream and strawberry coulis.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.