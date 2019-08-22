First Alert Weather: Drier than normal today with a few late showers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly drier air will reduce the rain chances for today to only 20%. There will be some storms that develop but the coverage will be much less that on a typical summer day. Timing of the storms will be similar to yesterday with later afternoon rains inland that drift to the coast in the evening. This pattern is due to the east to southeast winds across Florida. Moisture will return as early as tomorrow with increasing rain chances.