FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: One lane blocked on I-75 North beyond Exit 220 (SR 64)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed one lane of I-75 North beyond Exit 220 (SR 64) in Manatee County.
Few details are known at this time about the crash, but it happened around 8:15am and initially closed all lanes. All lanes were closed until around 9:15am, when the two right lanes were re-opened. Traffic is backed up for miles approaching Exit 220.
A helicopter landed on I-75 North to transport victims, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
