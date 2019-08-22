Coach Back on the Field After Serving DUI Sentence

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Suncoast football coach is back on the sidelines after spending almost seven years in prison. Josh Hunter was the driver in a fatal DUI crash that killed his best friend and colleague, Doug Garrity. He was sentenced to prison, even though the victim’s family advocated for no time behind bars. Josh Hunter is out and back on the field, this time, as the assistant offensive line coach for the Venice High football team.