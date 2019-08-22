Bumpy ride for Newtown residents during water main replace project

The city of Sarasota says the necessary and important replacement of a 60-year-old water line is taking place, which in the end will make the pipes much safer and the water healthier. Once the work is completed in a couple of months, that’s when the resurfacing of the road will take place. One resident who will be very happy when this is done is Marsha Wilcox. She says that she had fallen crossing the street in front of her home injuring her hand and face.