Woman gets into Sarasota business, steals artistic mirror, painting off the walls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Sarasota are looking for a woman who gained access to a business and stole a painting and artistic mirror valued at $2,000.
Authorities say between August 13 at 8am and August 14 at 5pm, the woman entered the business on the 300 block of John Ringling Boulevard and took the items off the walls.
The woman was caught on camera. If you recognize her, call detectives at 941-954-7089 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
