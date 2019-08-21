Third tropical storm of the season has formed in the Atlantic

No threat to land

By Bob Harrigan | August 20, 2019 at 11:40 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 11:49 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not much but Chantal has formed in the N. Atlantic tonight. It now has winds at 40 mph making it a weak tropical storm. It over some marginally warm water and should not strengthen too much over the next 5 days.

It is expected to head to the east on Wednesday and then do a loop over the N. Atlantic staying as a tropical storm.

By the way Aug. 20th marks the beginning of the climatologically most active part of the season. It runs from Aug. 20th through Oct. 10th. That is when 2/3rds. of the storms form during that time frame.

The next named storm is Dorian.

