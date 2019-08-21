Still missing: Deputies need your help finding man with limited mental capacity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Sarasota County need your help finding a missing 49-year-old man who has a limited mental capacity.
William Salyer, who goes by the nickname “T,” was last seen on foot Tuesday morning around 8am at his home on the 3000 block of Ridge Avenue in Sarasota. He is known to walk in the area of Kensington Park near 17th Street and Lockwood Ridge Road.
Salyer is 5′3″ tall and around 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair, a Mohawk-style haircut and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and black slide sandals.
If you’ve seen Salyer or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
