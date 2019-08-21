Both YMCA locations in Sarasota County to remain open after all parties agree to terms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The finance chairman of the Save Our Y Advisory Committee, Charlie Campbell, tells ABC7 that the Frank G. Berlin Senior Branch on South Euclid Avenue and the Evalyn Sadlier Jones Branch on Potter Park Drive will remain open after all parties have agreed to terms.
The group plans to issue a joint statement Tuesday night or on Wednesday to provide more details.
Last month, the Sarasota YMCA notified its staff and members that it planned to close its two remaining fitness centers by September 13th, citing declining membership and program participation. The move would have put 340 people out of work.
The YMCA says their leaders and board members considered closure as a “last possible alternative” and the decision came after “substantial cost cutting, changes to pricing, modifications of program offerings, and other actions failed to make a measurable improvement.” The organization said it even attempted to merge its fitness centers with other YMCAs, without success, and tried to raise money from prominent members of the community.
The Sarasota YMCA didn’t tell ABC7 exactly how much it would take to save their facilities but in 2017 there was a loss reported of over 1.5 million dollars. Their plan was to sell both properties to pay off the more than 2 million dollar mortgage.
Interim CEO Steve Bourne spoke at a past press conference about their financial struggles, saying, “About 12 years ago we had 12,500 members. We now have 6,500 members between the two branches. In that 10 years, a huge number of commercial gyms, those have all taken away memberships.”
Former CEO of the YMCA, Carl Weinrich, argued it was poor decisions that destroyed a culture for employees and members.
“Things were changing and they needed to change and they weren’t really changing. They were just trying to figure out a way to keep it going, selling off assets.”
Weinrich held that top position from 1975 to 2009, a total of 34 years, surviving the economic downturn in 2008 and keeping pace with growth until 2013. But he says the leadership as of late was sub-par when it came to fundraising.
“To think there were periods a couple years ago we could have done some things to turn it around and develop a better relationship between the Y board and the foundation board. When we lost the foundation, that was the beginning of the end.”
The community came out in force to try to prevent the YMCA locations from closing, quickly forming the Save Our Y Advisory Committee. More than 1,200 people attended a meeting about the closure, as did politicians, including State Senator Joe Gruters and Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler.
"It is truly about the mind, body and spirit of the individual. A lot of the seniors in particular depend on the Y as a big part of their social life and a lot of them are there with Parkinson’s. All those kind of things are way outside of the normal fitness issue and are going to be a huge loss,” said Weinrich.
It now appears their efforts were successful. ABC7 will provide more information as this story continues to develop.
