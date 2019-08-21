Sarasota County School Board approves investigating the meeting between sexual harassment accuser and teacher’s union

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The drama continues in the sexual harassment investigation involving Jeff Maultsby, Assistant Superintendent for the Sarasota County School District. Superintendent Todd Bowden says Maultsby’s accuser Cheraina Bonner met with the teachers union for lunch. He tells us since Bonner is considered a confidential employee any meeting with the union is highly unusual and a potential concern.
“I think they have an interest in making sure the investigation is led in a particular direction and so I was certainly troubled by their involvement," said Bowden. "Certainly troubled with their interaction and what influence they might have with the accuser.”
Today the school board voting in favor of investigating what was discussed between Bonner and the teacher’s union. Two board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler voted against it.
The Sarasota Classified Teachers Association spoke in front of the superintendent and the school board this afternoon, saying that this investigation is a waste of money and meant to be a distraction to the current sexual harassment investigation. They say they had only given Bonner advice to get a lawyer.
“It doesn’t matter who helped Ms. Bonner," said Pat Gardner, President of the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association. "Because at the end of the day what’s going to matter is was she sexually harassed by the Assistant Superintendent and did the Superintendent follow the correct process”
One resident who addressed the school board talked about how furious he is with the board and this new investigation, bringing up the explicit messages Maultsby had sent Bonner.
“To a secretary, his own private secretary, he’s going to make her toes curl, you make my gut curl,” said the resident.
Maultsby is accused of sexually harassing Bonner and other female employees of the school district. He is currently on paid administrative leave.
