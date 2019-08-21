More than 37 million gallons of reclaimed water flow into pond that feeds Phillippi Creek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The number of gallons of reclaimed water flowing into Phillippi Creek continues to grow.
The spill began last week due to the heavy rains. According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, as of Wednesday, 37.764 million gallons have flowed into a pond at the Bee Ridge Water Facility on Lorraine Road. The pond then feeds Phillippi Creek.
Officials say reclaimed water has been fully treated and meets public access reuse standards. It's typically used for irrigation.
Crews are taking water samples downstream to monitor for any effects and are making efforts to minimize the volume of water spilling.
Officials say the water will continue to overflow until demand for reclaimed water increases - meaning it needs to stop raining. You can get the latest ABC7 forecast here.
