K9 units learning to deploy from helicopter in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office aviation and K9 unit partnered up for a unique training on Tuesday.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center is where three K9 units were able to train on how to ride up in a helicopter, land and then find their target.
Officials with the sheriff’s office say this training is greatly needed to help cut down on response times in east Manatee County.
Manatee County has nine K9 units. Not all of them are trained yet on these airborne maneuvers, but the sheriff’s office tells us they soon will be.
