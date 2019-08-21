Affordable housing expected to sit on 16 acres of contaminated land in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More affordable housing is expected to be built in Manatee County.
This time on 35th Street and State Road 70, west of the John H. Marble Park in Bradenton.
There’s a catch though, the land has been considered an environmental hazard for more than three decades.
Harmful chemicals from a dry cleaner that used to sit right next to the land contaminated the ground water of more than 16 acres.
The big question is whether the land is safe to develop.
Experts with the Florida Department of Environmental Protections says yes as long as no ground water makes it up to the surface during building and even after tenants move in.
The county tells ABC 7, the Florida Environmental Protection Agency has declared it ready to develop although ground water several feet below is contaminated .
The county employees say a 96 unit affordable housing apartment will sit on the land.
Neighbors say they remember the nearby dry cleaners but had no idea it left behind so much contamination.
They say homeless people have called this vacant lot home for decades, and now they’re just happy something new will be built on it.
“I think it will bring a lot of people in and more business for local business owners”says Kevin Nguyen, a nearby business owner.
Since the land is not completely free of contamination FDEP says the developer, HTG Group, can not use any of the groundwater underneath.
The developers are also restricted from drilling, or digging any storm water ditches on the property.
Manatee County will have to supply all the water for this project and even after the complex is built.
County officials say the developer is looking to start construction in October on the apartment set to be called Oaks at Lakeside.
