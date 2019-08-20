VIDEO: Four males commit robbery at 7-11 in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - We have been provided with the surveillance video of the armed robbery that took place on August 15th, at the 7-11 convenience store on 1475 East Venice Avenue in Venice.
Police say that around 2:30 a.m. last Thursday four black males disguised in heavy clothing entered the store and stole cash and cigarettes. Police say that the store clerk said that she was threatened to be shot if she didn’t cooperate.
The suspects drove away in a silver sedan.
This incident is very similar to the robbery that took place in Manatee County on last Thursday just a few hours later at a 7-11 store in Bradenton. The suspects are even dressed similarly and one of them appears to be holding something in his hand that is similar to a gun that looks to be wrapped up in a garbage bag which is exactly what happened at the robbery in Bradenton. That story can be found here.
Anyone with information on the Venice robbery should contact the Venice Police referencing case number, 19-1523. Anonymous tips may be sent to Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 and could receive a reward.
