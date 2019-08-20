Typical summer pattern to stick around through the work week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the predominate west wind gone and now an east to southeast wind we can expect mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms to develop each day this week and move from inland areas toward the coast.
We will see a lot more lightning than we saw last week as the storms will tend to generate more energy with his pattern than last weeks pattern.
Although the storms will be scattered they can still produce a tremendous amount of rain in a short period of time. This means the potential for some flooding in low lying area and over roadways is still possible.
Highs will be generally in the upper 80′s to low 90′s through the week under partly cloudy skies.
This should last through the weekend with the rain chance anywhere between 40-60% each afternoon.
The tropics are quiet to say the least. You have to go back to 1982 to find a year that there were no storms that developed in the Atlantic basin from July 15th through August 19th. There is really nothing we are looking at that has any potential for development over the next 5 days.
