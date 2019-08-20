Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools calling for investigation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County School Superintendent Todd Bowden is now calling for an investigation into his accuser and the local teacher’s union.
School district officials say Bowden wants investigators to look into possible ties between the teacher’s union and Cherania Bonner.
She’s an administrative assistant accusing Bowden of ignoring sexual harassment complaints against the district’s COO, Jeff Maultsby.
District officials say Bowden wants to if the union has any involvement in the allegations against Maultsby.
In the past, the teacher’s union has criticized Bowden’s leadership.
